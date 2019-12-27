Sir Norman Lamb slams Lib Dems for their "stupid" approach to Brexit

Andrew asked the former Lib Dem MP whether it was Jo Swinson's fault for the party securing only 11 seats in the election.

"It's not just Jo Swinson, I think the party took a very stupid turn," Sir Norman said, "I have to say I largely fell out with the party in the period since the referendum.

"I think to just take a decision to seek to block a referendum which we'd voted to hold in the first place was a big mistake. We just became more and more extreme. We doubled down on hard Remainers and we gave people across much of the country a positive reason to vote against us."

The former MP continued, "My old seat of North Norfolk and seats across much of the country have become completely un-win-able to the Lib Dems because of this approach that they've taken to totally resisting the outcome of the referendum rather than engaging in the discussion about the sort of Brexit we should have.

"I think this will go down as a historic miscalculation by Remainers - not just in the Lib Dems but Labour MPs as well," Sir Norman said.