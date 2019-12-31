Sydney resident calls LBC to tell of "insane and biblical" fires in Australia

31 December 2019, 10:00

This resident of Sydney told Andrew Castle that he has barely seen blue sky for two months because of the smoke caused by the Australian wildfires.

Thousands of people have been evacuated to beaches in Australia as the devastating wildfire season continues to claim lives as blazes rage across several states.

One fire moved into the Victoria coastal town of Mallacoota turning the sky blood-red across the area, images posted to social media show residents evacuated to the sea.

Simon called in from Sydney - a city that has been threatened by the spreading wildfires - and he told of the "biblical" nature of the fires.

NSW Firefighters On High Alert Ahead Of New Year's Eve Fireworks Display
NSW Firefighters On High Alert Ahead Of New Year's Eve Fireworks Display. Picture: Getty

Asked what the feeling was like on New Year's Eve in Sydney, Simon said: "Very hesitant. I'm in Sydney and we've had a lot of smoke. The fires are quite close to us, but not super-close.

"The scenes you can see are just biblical in their proportion. It extends over such a massive distance. It's just insane.

"The smoke has been pretty much over Sydney, bar the odd blue-sky day, for about two-and-a-half months."

Simon was critical of the response from the government and urged them to cancel the famous New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in Sydney tonight.

He added: "I think it's totally inappropriate that they are holding the fireworks There is nothing to celebrate at the moment here in Australia."

Watch his remarkable call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Natalie Bennett had a "brain fade" live on LBC

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 3. Green Party leader's "brain fade"

5 hours ago

This caller left James with his head in his hands

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 4. "Which EU law do you want to lose?"

5 hours ago

LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

LBC's top 10 of the decade: 5. "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Shelagh was left speechless by this Jeremy Corbyn supporter

Corbyn supporter's bizarre admission: Winning elections isn't the issue

Prince William launches Earthshot prize for climate 'visionaries'
Andrew Castle heard from a man escaping the fires by boat

Australian wildfires: Remarkable interview live on LBC shows the devastation caused

Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright apologise after heated World Championship semi-final