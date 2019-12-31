Sydney resident calls LBC to tell of "insane and biblical" fires in Australia

This resident of Sydney told Andrew Castle that he has barely seen blue sky for two months because of the smoke caused by the Australian wildfires.

Thousands of people have been evacuated to beaches in Australia as the devastating wildfire season continues to claim lives as blazes rage across several states.

One fire moved into the Victoria coastal town of Mallacoota turning the sky blood-red across the area, images posted to social media show residents evacuated to the sea.

Simon called in from Sydney - a city that has been threatened by the spreading wildfires - and he told of the "biblical" nature of the fires.

NSW Firefighters On High Alert Ahead Of New Year's Eve Fireworks Display. Picture: Getty

Asked what the feeling was like on New Year's Eve in Sydney, Simon said: "Very hesitant. I'm in Sydney and we've had a lot of smoke. The fires are quite close to us, but not super-close.

"The scenes you can see are just biblical in their proportion. It extends over such a massive distance. It's just insane.

"The smoke has been pretty much over Sydney, bar the odd blue-sky day, for about two-and-a-half months."

Simon was critical of the response from the government and urged them to cancel the famous New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in Sydney tonight.

He added: "I think it's totally inappropriate that they are holding the fireworks There is nothing to celebrate at the moment here in Australia."

