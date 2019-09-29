Terrorism Expert Tells LBC Priti Patel Is "Absolutely Right" To Close Doors On Shamima Begum

Professor Anthony Glees told Andrew Castle that Priti Patel is right to close the doors on people who join the so-called Islamic State but she's wrong to 'stop gold-plating the UK's international obligations'.

The professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham said: "Priti Patel is absolutely right to say - people who have go out to support or fight for the so-called Islamic State - will not be allowed back. End of story."

He added, however, that "where Priti Patel is wrong, in my view, is to add that she intends to 'stop gold-plating the UK's international obligations."

He told Andrew Castle: "What she's saying is she's not going to stick by the international rules that we have adhered to in order to keep so-called IS fighters out of Britain.

That is very dangerous."

Terror Expert Tells LBC Priti Patel Is "Absolutely Right" To Close Doors On Shamima Begum. Picture: PA

The professor argued that she's "making a very strong political point but she's setting it in the entirely wrong context".

He said: "I think she's right to be hard.

Where she's wrong is to portray being hard as somehow being a maverick in terms of international obligations."

What are the international obligations?

Glees explain: "The international obligations here are that you cannot make people stateless.

"Everybody has got to have a passport.

You cannot say to people you are going to make them stateless"

He added: "She can't say that and have any political credibility."