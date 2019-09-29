Terrorism Expert Tells LBC Priti Patel Is "Absolutely Right" To Close Doors On Shamima Begum

29 September 2019, 13:55 | Updated: 29 September 2019, 13:58

Professor Anthony Glees told Andrew Castle that Priti Patel is right to close the doors on people who join the so-called Islamic State but she's wrong to 'stop gold-plating the UK's international obligations'.

The professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham said: "Priti Patel is absolutely right to say - people who have go out to support or fight for the so-called Islamic State - will not be allowed back. End of story."

He added, however, that "where Priti Patel is wrong, in my view, is to add that she intends to 'stop gold-plating the UK's international obligations."

He told Andrew Castle: "What she's saying is she's not going to stick by the international rules that we have adhered to in order to keep so-called IS fighters out of Britain.

That is very dangerous."

Terror Expert Tells LBC Priti Patel Is "Absolutely Right" To Close Doors On Shamima Begum
Terror Expert Tells LBC Priti Patel Is "Absolutely Right" To Close Doors On Shamima Begum. Picture: PA

The professor argued that she's "making a very strong political point but she's setting it in the entirely wrong context".

He said: "I think she's right to be hard.

Where she's wrong is to portray being hard as somehow being a maverick in terms of international obligations."

What are the international obligations?

Glees explain: "The international obligations here are that you cannot make people stateless.

"Everybody has got to have a passport.

You cannot say to people you are going to make them stateless"

He added: "She can't say that and have any political credibility."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Expects A Payrise After A No-Deal Brexit

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common

3 days ago

James O'Brien made some powerful points about Boris Johnson's language

James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Boris Johnson's Jo Cox Reference

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"Shame On You!": Maajid Nawaz Attacks Priti Patel For Banning Shamima Begum From Returning

"Shame On You!": Maajid Nawaz Attacks Priti Patel For Banning Shamima Begum From Returning

Manchester United's opponents no longer intimidated, say Sunday Supplement panel
Furious Peter Oborne Hits Out At Andrew Castle Over 'Real Nature' Of No-Deal Brexit

Furious Peter Oborne Hits Out At Andrew Castle Over 'Real Nature' Of No-Deal Brexit
Caller Tries To Convince Matt Stadlen That The Media Has A Remain Bias But Gives Up

Caller Tries To Convince Matt Stadlen That The Media Has A Remain Bias But Gives Up