Expert Challenges Gun Lobby Mantra That 'Good Guys With Guns Stop Bad Guys With Guns'

The idea a 'bad guy with a gun can be stopped by a good guy with a gun' has been challenged after the suspect in a shooting incident in El Paso, Texas was brought into custody, the head of an armed violence charity says.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after twenty people were killed and dozens others injured at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas.

But Iain Overton, the author of Gun Baby Gun and Executive Director of charity Action on Armed Violence, said America's gun lobby mantra of supplying everybody with a gun in order to stop mass shootings has been "challenged" because it did not happen in this incident.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Mr Overton said: "The Walmart case here is very interesting because it supplies guns and ammunition.

"Yet the man who carried out the attack was not shot in Walmart by somebody grabbing a gun and ammunition, and killing him."

A mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people. Picture: Getty

Mr Overton continued: "I think this challenges the mantra that if a shooter go into an area where people are armed, that they will be shot by those people.

"This is a fundamental pillar of the pro-gun lobby in America, but if that's the case, why did it not happen here?"

