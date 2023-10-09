Andrew Marr: Israel-Gaza conflict could spread to the entire Middle East - which would be a huge boost for Putin

Andrew Marr addresses the Israel-Gaza attack

By Kieran Kelly

The possibility of a wider conflict in the Middle East cannot be ruled out after Israel declared war following attacks by Hamas, Andrew Marr has said.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said: "The events in Israel and Gaza have been so appalling, so heartbreaking that I think the first instinct is to simply concentrate on what has already happened.

"The kidnappings, the deaths, the spiralling destruction and the quite extraordinary failure of Israeli and indeed American intelligence.

"But we can't just stop there," the presenter continued

Andrew went on: "The whole Middle East is tightly wired and ready for detonation; and since Iran stands behind both Hamas and Hezbollah, the possibility of a wider regional conflict now can't be ruled out.

"That would hugely benefit Putin by taking the world's attention away from Ukraine."

Israel has said it will use "enormous force" against Hamas following recent attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Mr Netanyahu has said his country's retaliation has only just begun, with 700 people killed in Israel since the suprise attack on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 600 people have died since Israel started striking Gaza.