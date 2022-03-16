Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

By Will Taylor

Rays of sunshine have beamed through the dark clouds of recent weeks, Andrew Marr believes, now news of a Ukraine peace plan and the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has emerged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She is finally flying to the UK after being held for six years in Iran, while reports of a 15-point peace plan suggest the proposal could see the violence in Russia's invasion stop – and Moscow's forces potentially withdrawing.

"It's been an absolutely foul day at Westminster but only weather-wise. For the first time since I've joined LBC I can sit here and actually bring you some genuinely good news," said Andrew in his monologue on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"I'm pinching myself because we have not one but two really good news stories in a single spring evening.

"As I guess you must all know by now Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is coming home safe after six long years of imprisonment and psychological torture in Iran.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"So is Anoosheh Ashoori, though you've probably heard less about him. But it also seems as if Ukraine and Russia are really coming closer to a peace deal: tonight the Financial Times is reporting a 15 point peace plan which would include a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Ukraine rules out joining NATO and accept limits on its armed forces.

"Could this horror really be coming to an end?"

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is flying to the UK after Britain handed over a £400m payment it owed Iran dating back to a tank deal agreed with the pre-Islamic revolution government.

Read more: Russian troops bomb Mariupol theatre with up to 1,200 civilians inside

Read more: Putin's menacing warning as he accuses West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with sanctions

It had refused to stump up the money due to sanctions, and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention was widely viewed as Tehran trying to leverage her release in exchange for the money.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said a 15-point plan could be in the works, as negotiators from Ukraine and Russia consider a proposal for Kyiv to swear off joining Nato and not hosting foreign military personnel, while being offered "protection" from countries like the UK, US and Turkey.

Andrew concluded: "It's been a dull day of low clouds and greasy, persistent rain; but the mood? The mood, my friends, could hardly be sunnier."