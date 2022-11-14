Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

14 November 2022, 18:13

Tonight with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Talk of peace in Ukraine is "good news in a shaky world", Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter reflected on the progress being made between different countries around the world, including between the US and China and Ukraine and Russia.

"Great things are happening out there around the world and, for once, they aren't all bad news," Andrew said.

"At the international summit TN in Bali Indonesia, the US president Joe Biden has been talking to his Chinese counterpart Xi, about getting help in ending the murderous war in Ukraine.

"If you are sceptical then scepticism is never a bad idea in world politics."

He continued: "Now, in terms of hoping for a safer, more stable world, nothing - nothing - is more important than warmer relations between the US and China.

"Meanwhile, in Ukraine itself, president Zelenskyy has been able to visit the southern city of Kherson which his army recaptured when the Russians scampered back across its river.

"'We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,' he said. 

"That doesn't mean that a deal is coming, or that it's close but all of the above - the Ukrainian flag in Kherson, talk of peace, the possible involvement of China - is good news in a shaky world."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Andrew went on: "So, in a much smaller and more local way, is the deal signed today between Britain and France to curb the passage of dinghies carrying migrants across the channel.

"London will pay Paris about an extra £8 million for more French patrols.

"That, of course, won't stop the problem. As the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said there are no quick fixes.

"But it certainly isn’t bad news. Shortly I'm going to be talking to the former head of the foreign office Lord - Simon - McDonald about those stories but also about a little local difficulty here at Westminster - a question of the prime minister's judgement, not on numbers but about people.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"After the departure of Gavin Williamson following bullying accusations, the Deputy Prime Minister himself Dominic Raab is under fire for the same thing.

"There were reports this morning of a whole clutch of senior diplomats complaining about his behaviour as Foreign Secretary.

"So what did Sir Simon, as he was then, make of these stories from inside the Foreign Office?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

ITV I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is unnaware co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill

I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news
The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened

Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’
Robert Massey pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forrest

Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack
Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office
Britain’s top A&E doctor has warned the NHS is “really going backwards”

Emergency departments 'running on fumes' as Britain’s top A&E doctor warns the NHS is ‘going backwards’
Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court
Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

Sangita schools caller

Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile