Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Talk of peace in Ukraine is "good news in a shaky world", Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter reflected on the progress being made between different countries around the world, including between the US and China and Ukraine and Russia.

"Great things are happening out there around the world and, for once, they aren't all bad news," Andrew said.

"At the international summit TN in Bali Indonesia, the US president Joe Biden has been talking to his Chinese counterpart Xi, about getting help in ending the murderous war in Ukraine.

"If you are sceptical then scepticism is never a bad idea in world politics."

He continued: "Now, in terms of hoping for a safer, more stable world, nothing - nothing - is more important than warmer relations between the US and China.

"Meanwhile, in Ukraine itself, president Zelenskyy has been able to visit the southern city of Kherson which his army recaptured when the Russians scampered back across its river.

"'We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,' he said.

"That doesn't mean that a deal is coming, or that it's close but all of the above - the Ukrainian flag in Kherson, talk of peace, the possible involvement of China - is good news in a shaky world."

Andrew went on: "So, in a much smaller and more local way, is the deal signed today between Britain and France to curb the passage of dinghies carrying migrants across the channel.

"London will pay Paris about an extra £8 million for more French patrols.

"That, of course, won't stop the problem. As the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said there are no quick fixes.

"But it certainly isn’t bad news. Shortly I'm going to be talking to the former head of the foreign office Lord - Simon - McDonald about those stories but also about a little local difficulty here at Westminster - a question of the prime minister's judgement, not on numbers but about people.

"After the departure of Gavin Williamson following bullying accusations, the Deputy Prime Minister himself Dominic Raab is under fire for the same thing.

"There were reports this morning of a whole clutch of senior diplomats complaining about his behaviour as Foreign Secretary.

"So what did Sir Simon, as he was then, make of these stories from inside the Foreign Office?"