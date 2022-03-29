The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere
Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is unlikely to go over the Partygate saga while the Ukraine war rumbles on, Andrew Marr has said.

The war is not just confined to the realm of foreign affairs, LBC's presenter of Tonight With Andrew Marr declared.

Now, everything is impacted by the fallout of Vladimir Putin's invasion - from prices to Boris Johnson's future as prime minister.

"In the good old days, a long time ago, there were two kinds of stories - there were foreign stories about the world out there, and domestic stories about our country," Andrew said at the top of Tuesday's show.

"But since the Ukraine War there is only one kind of story, the big, everywhere, jump on your toes story.

"We're all talking about inflation coming at us because of the war.

"In the Commons today they've been talking about Evgeny Lebedev, the newspaper owner put into the House of Lords by Boris Johnson and they wouldn't have been talking about him except for the war.

"There is one bit of old fashioned traditional news around today: the Met Police finally seem to be issuing penalty notice fines after those parties in Downing Street.

"But the very idea that the Prime Minister might be forced to resign because of lockdown parties and lies about them - well, even that seems a little quaint because of the war.

"I'll be talking to two of the most influential and experienced journalists in the Westminster lobby about that, and we'll have the latest on that fascinating Lebedev story which caused a most unusual row in the Commons a little earlier.

"Shortly I'll be asking the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves how the opposition would help families struggling with inflation. but I've got another opposition figure on the show.

"Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the leaders of the Russian opposition to Vladimir Putin. His friend and ally Boris Nemtsov was shot in the back and killed in central Moscow. He has been followed by Kremlin agents and poisoned twice.

"British politics can be wild and confrontational but there are days when it seems, frankly, like a genteel children's playgroup. And this is one of them."

