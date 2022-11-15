Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement

Rishi Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over the Autumn Statement, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said the upcoming Autumn Statement had taken over Mr Sunak's G20 trip amid concerns cuts to education spending could be on the cards.

"Rishi Sunak might be with the international political jet set in gorgeous Bali but the Prime Minister can't escape domestic politics for a second," Andrew said.

"Time After time, in interview after interview, after admitting the obvious - that Britain's reputation had taken a knock following the Truss budgetary disaster - her successor was challenged about the tax rises and public spending cuts coming later in the week.

Andrew continued: "Tory MPs are getting particularly worked up about possible cuts to education.

"28 of them apparently, have written to the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, saying that cutting education spending would be indefensible, at a time when schools are still trying to cope with the damage caused by the pandemic.

"It's clear that the Prime Minister is looking over his shoulder at the recent past and deliberately, perhaps, making no promises at all about what may happen after Thursday.

"Now, we are all softened up to pain ahead - Jeremy Hunt has talked about eye-wateringly difficult decisions, and horrible ones as well - but the key question is who shoulders most of the burden; and should that, in any circumstances, be schools?"

