Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU

17 May 2022, 18:09 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 18:20

By Daisy Stephens

The Government's tearing up of the Northern Ireland protocol is "sabre-rattling" and risks a trade war with the EU, Andrew Marr has said.

In his opening monologue, Andrew said: "Well we've been predicting it for days and now it's happened.

"Liz truss Foreign Secretary confirmed to The Commons this afternoon that the government was prepared to override the Northern Ireland protocol, part of a piece of international law it negotiated and signed, to appease the Northern Irish unionists who hate the sea border it has brought.

"She called this a very grave and serious situation.

"Now, if this isn't sabre-rattling, and it goes ahead, it may affect everyone listening because it is likely to trigger a trade war with the EU and even higher prices, or more shortages.

"Many MPs, including Tory MPs, are aghast.

"Food prices are already rising to what the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said yesterday could be apocalyptic levels.

"A big part of the reason is the Ukraine War."

