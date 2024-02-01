Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

1 February 2024, 19:48

Watch again 01/02: Tonight with Andrew Marr

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Isabel Hardman - Assistant Editor of The Spectator and author of 'Why we Get the Wrong Politicians'.

Harriet Harman - Labour MP for Camberwell & Peckham who revealed she had a violent stalker last year.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter in Clapham.

Riho Terras - Estonian MEP, Former commander of Estonian defence forces.

Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Education Secretary & MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.

Peter Allen - LBC's France Correspondent.

Lara Spirit - Journalist.

Zoë Grünewald - Journalist.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

