Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Helen Keenan - Whose mother was discharged back into a care home despite testing positive

Layla Moran - Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and Chair of the Coronavirus APPG

Tavish Scott - CEO of Scottish Salmon

Joe Twyman - Co-founder of DeltaPoll

Stuart Ramsay - Sky News' Chief Correspondent who was ambushed along with his team while reporting in Ukraine last year

Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor for the Economist and presenter of new podcast 'Next Year in Moscow' where he interviews Russians on their opinion of the war

Michelle Griffith-Robinson - Former Olympian and Menopause Campaigner

