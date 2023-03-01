Ben Kentish 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/03 | Watch Again
1 March 2023, 19:59
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Helen Keenan - Whose mother was discharged back into a care home despite testing positive
- Layla Moran - Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and Chair of the Coronavirus APPG
- Tavish Scott - CEO of Scottish Salmon
- Joe Twyman - Co-founder of DeltaPoll
- Stuart Ramsay - Sky News' Chief Correspondent who was ambushed along with his team while reporting in Ukraine last year
- Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor for the Economist and presenter of new podcast 'Next Year in Moscow' where he interviews Russians on their opinion of the war
- Michelle Griffith-Robinson - Former Olympian and Menopause Campaigner
