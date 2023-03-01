Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/03 | Watch Again

1 March 2023, 19:59

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Helen Keenan - Whose mother was discharged back into a care home despite testing positive
  • Layla Moran - Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and Chair of the Coronavirus APPG
  • Tavish Scott - CEO of Scottish Salmon
  • Joe Twyman - Co-founder of DeltaPoll
  • Stuart Ramsay - Sky News' Chief Correspondent who was ambushed along with his team while reporting in Ukraine last year
  • Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor for the Economist and presenter of new podcast 'Next Year in Moscow' where he interviews Russians on their opinion of the war
  • Michelle Griffith-Robinson - Former Olympian and Menopause Campaigner

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

King Charles alongside Adele and Harry Styles

King Charles III Coronation Concert: Who will be performing?

