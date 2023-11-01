Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

1 November 2023, 21:37

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 1/11

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Gina Neff- Executive Director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology & Democracy at the University of Cambridge.

Paul Scully - Minister for London and Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy.

Yossi Beilin - Former Israeli Justice Minister who participated in negotiations that eventually led to the adoption of the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Nadhim Zahawi - Conservative MP for Stratford-Upon-Avon, Former Conservative Party Chairman and Former Chancellor.

Amy Gandon - Former Senior Policy Advisor in the Cabinet Office and now Head of Policy and Participation in the Royal Society for Arts.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The American XL Bully dog has officially been added to the list of banned breeds (stock image)

XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend's partner

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr says her 'career is ruined' after being found not guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend's partner
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad warned more attacks are on the way

We will repeat the October 7 attack time and again until Israel is annihilated, says Hamas official Ghazi Hamad
West Midlands Police want to question Billal Hussain and Amir Khan over the mice attacks

Manhunt for second McDonald's mice attacker continues as man, 32, arrested after turning himself in
Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper'

Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper' before his death, Friends creators say

A British woman has been stabbed to death outside Casoli in Italy

British woman, 66, stabbed to death in Italy, as police hunt husband who 'fled the scene'

At least 320 foreign nationals passed through the border crossing today

First British nationals leave Gaza as Rafah crossing opens for first time since October 7 attacks
Calabria

Italy paying people £26,000 to move to picturesque villages in southern region - but there's a catch
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

AI summit - friend or foe? Rishi Sunak has fired the starting gun on the race for robots, writes Natasha Clark

AI summit - friend or foe? Rishi Sunak has fired the starting gun on the race for robots

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile