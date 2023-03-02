Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/03 | Watch Again

2 March 2023, 22:43 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 22:46

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jean-Claude Juncker - Former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Luxembourg.
  • Joeli Brearley - Founder of Pregnant then Screwed.
  • Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former UK Supreme Court Justice (2012-18).
  • Emily Sheffield - Columnist at The Evening Standard and the newspaper's former Editor (2020-21) and LBC presenter
  • Madeline Grant - Columnist and Parliamentary sketchwriter for the Daily Telegraph.
  • Jim Pickard - Deputy Political Editor at the Financial Times.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

