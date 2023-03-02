Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/03 | Watch Again
2 March 2023, 22:43 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 22:46
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jean-Claude Juncker - Former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Luxembourg.
- Joeli Brearley - Founder of Pregnant then Screwed.
- Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former UK Supreme Court Justice (2012-18).
- Emily Sheffield - Columnist at The Evening Standard and the newspaper's former Editor (2020-21) and LBC presenter
- Madeline Grant - Columnist and Parliamentary sketchwriter for the Daily Telegraph.
- Jim Pickard - Deputy Political Editor at the Financial Times.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.