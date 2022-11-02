Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/11 | Watch Again

2 November 2022, 19:51

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Craig Mackinlay - Conservative MP for South Thanet
  • Sarah Jones - Shadow Policing Minister and Labour MP for Croydon Central
  • David Burton is the Leader of Maidstone Borough Council and signatory to the letter to the Home Secretary on the situation in asylum centres in Kent.
  • Andrea Leadsom - Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and a former Cabinet Minister
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Steve Hartshorn - National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales
  • Patsy Stevenson - Women's rights activist who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil
  • Muhamed Veliu - Political Correspondent for Top Channel TV in Tirana.
  • Sam Walker - British Broadcaster and host of award-winning Podcast 'Sam Walker's Desert Diaries'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

