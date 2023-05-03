Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch Again

3 May 2023, 19:59

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Chris Bryant - Labour MP for Rhondda and author of 'Entitled: A Critical History of the British Aristocracy'
  • Simon Heffer - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph and Professor of Modern British History at the University of Buckingham
  • Olga Tokariuk - Ukrainian journalist and resident fellow at the Oxford Reuters Institute who researches disinformation
  • Ulrike Franke - Senior Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and expert in Drone Politics
  • Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge
  • Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster EditorTECH: Millbank
  • Dr Mhairi Aitken - Ethics Research Fellow at The Alan Turing InstituteTECH: ZOOM VIDEO
  • Michael Jamin - Sitcom writer of Beavis & Butthead and showrunner of King of the Hill who is striking with the WGA

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kulwinder Verdee has been suspended

Married father-of-two dentist 'gyrated against female staff and told teenage trainee he was a sex addict'
Fungus attacks could threaten the global food supply

Fast-growing fungus attacks on crops 'threaten the world's food supply', scientists warn, threatening 'global catastrophe'
The family of missing Hazel have called in Peter Faulding for help after his prominent role in searching for Nicola Bulley

Devastated family of missing dog walker who was swept away by river turns to Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding
Johanita Dogbey was stabbed to death

Brixton woman ‘stabbed to death from behind’ on phone to gran who heard her ‘terrible scream’, as family left 'broken'
The landlady said she "doesn't understand" the public reaction.

Pub at centre of golly dolls row shuts for good as owners move to home in Turkey

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service and career: What medals does he have?

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile