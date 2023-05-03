Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Chris Bryant - Labour MP for Rhondda and author of 'Entitled: A Critical History of the British Aristocracy'

Simon Heffer - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph and Professor of Modern British History at the University of Buckingham

Olga Tokariuk - Ukrainian journalist and resident fellow at the Oxford Reuters Institute who researches disinformation

Ulrike Franke - Senior Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and expert in Drone Politics

Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge

Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster EditorTECH: Millbank

Dr Mhairi Aitken - Ethics Research Fellow at The Alan Turing InstituteTECH: ZOOM VIDEO

Michael Jamin - Sitcom writer of Beavis & Butthead and showrunner of King of the Hill who is striking with the WGA

