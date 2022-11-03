Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/11 | Watch Again
3 November 2022, 19:58
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor Sir Charles Bean - Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England (2008-2014) and former executive member at the OBR
- Marianna Mazzucato - Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value at UCl
- Ben Kentish - LBC’s Westminster Editor
- Justine Roberts - CEO of Mumsnet
- Chris Packham - Naturalist, Nature Photographer, Television Presenter and Author
- Lord Robert Skidelsky - British Economic Historian and author of award winning biography of John Maynard Keynes
- Sam Walker - British Broadcast and host of award winning Podcast ‘Sam Walker’s Desert Diaries’, who is based in Arizona
- Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of The Guardian
- Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor of The Telegraph
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/