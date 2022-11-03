Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/11 | Watch Again

3 November 2022, 19:58

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor Sir Charles Bean - Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England (2008-2014) and former executive member at the OBR
  • Marianna Mazzucato - Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value at UCl
  • Ben Kentish - LBC’s Westminster Editor
  • Justine Roberts - CEO of Mumsnet
  • Chris Packham - Naturalist, Nature Photographer, Television Presenter and Author
  • Lord Robert Skidelsky - British Economic Historian and author of award winning biography of John Maynard Keynes
  • Sam Walker - British Broadcast and host of award winning Podcast ‘Sam Walker’s Desert Diaries’, who is based in Arizona
  • Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of The Guardian
  • Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor of The Telegraph

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

