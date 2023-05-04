Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch Again

4 May 2023, 19:31

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 04/05

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Richard Shireff - Retired British Army Officer who served as Deputy Supreme Commander in Europe
  • Inna Sovsun - Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Golos Party
  • Baroness Patricia Scotland - Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations
  • Craig Bennett - CEO of the Wildlife Trusts who has worked with King Charles on environmental issues for 15 years
  • Guenther Steiner - F1 Haas Team Principal
  • Sacha Dench - Ambassador to the UN's Convention on Migratory Species, CEO of Conservation without Borders, and the 'Human Swan' who is leading the team tracking the Ospreys
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

