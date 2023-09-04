Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch Again
4 September 2023, 19:21
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Nick Gibb: Minister for Schools and Conservative MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
- Professor Sir John Curtice: Polling expert and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde
- Wes Streeting: Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
- Jack Straw: Former Home Secretary (1997-2001), former Foreign Secretary (2001-2006) and former Labour MP for Blackburn
- Charlotte Lynch: LBC's Reporter
- Dame Vera Baird: Former Victim's Commissioner (2019-2022) and Former Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumberland Police (2012-2019)
- Dr Susan Hopkins: Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency
- Emma MacDonald: Political Lead of Shetland Island Council
