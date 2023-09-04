Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch Again

4 September 2023, 19:21

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nick Gibb: Minister for Schools and Conservative MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
  • Professor Sir John Curtice: Polling expert and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde
  • Wes Streeting: Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Jack Straw: Former Home Secretary (1997-2001), former Foreign Secretary (2001-2006) and former Labour MP for Blackburn
  • Charlotte Lynch: LBC's Reporter
  • Dame Vera Baird: Former Victim's Commissioner (2019-2022) and Former Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumberland Police (2012-2019)
  • Dr Susan Hopkins: Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency
  • Emma MacDonald: Political Lead of Shetland Island Council

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man died in Portland Rise, Hackney

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in London as police appeal for help

Joel Carreido died after the collision

Tributes to NHS worker killed by driver who smashed into two pedestrians and ploughed into a house
Hannah Byrne was just 22 when she died

British policewoman, 22, fell to her death on Greek holiday island after 'being given poisoned alcohol'
Vanden has been jailed over a campaign of fear and violence

Gang kingpin jailed for 26 years after unleashing campaign of fear and violence

The Education Secretary previously said she was frustrated for not being thanked for doing a "good f*****g job"

Gillian Keegan 'frustrated that civil servants' hard work in searching for dangerous school concrete has gone unnoticed'
Before and after the haircut

Mum left fuming after waking up to find husband gave their baby son very extreme haircut

The dispute has sparked outrage online

Pregnant wife urged to 'go on strike' after husband makes ridiculous demands and tells her she 'has it easy'
Mahek Bukhari will be jailed for the murder of two young men

Hundreds demand TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari's account is disabled as she serves time in prison for murder
LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile