Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch Again

5 September 2023, 19:25

Tonight With Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Cllr Shaun Davies - Chair of the Local Government Association
  • Mel Stride - Work and Pensions Secretary
  • Meredith Whittaker - President of Signal
  • Sir Richard Dearlove - Former Head of MI6, also known as 'C'
  • Donna Jones - Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight and Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.
  • Professor Alastair Noyce - Professor in Neurology and Neuroepidemiology at Queen Mary University of London
  • Ian Herbert - Sports Writer at the Daily Mail who was at the World Cup Final

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

