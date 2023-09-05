Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Cllr Shaun Davies - Chair of the Local Government Association

Mel Stride - Work and Pensions Secretary

Meredith Whittaker - President of Signal

Sir Richard Dearlove - Former Head of MI6, also known as 'C'

Donna Jones - Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight and Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

Professor Alastair Noyce - Professor in Neurology and Neuroepidemiology at Queen Mary University of London

Ian Herbert - Sports Writer at the Daily Mail who was at the World Cup Final

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.