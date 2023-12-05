Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch Again

5 December 2023, 19:24

By Grace Parsons

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch Again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Yolande Makolo - Spokesperson for the Rwandan Government
  • Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton
  • Lord John Browne - Former CEO of BP 1995-2007 and Chair of Beyond Net Zero, who joins us from the Cop Summit in Dubai
  • Mike Hughes - LBC Wales Editor
  • Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent
  • Dr Sumi Manirajan - Deputy Co-Chair of the British Medical Association's Junior Doctors Committee
  • James Elder - Global Spokesperson for UNICEF

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

