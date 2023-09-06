Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/09 | Watch Again

6 September 2023, 19:40

Watch again | Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sarah Skinner: CEO of the Penrose Learning Trust which has over 40 classrooms affected across 3 schools
  • Dame Rachel De Souza: Children's Commissioner for England
  • Patrick Hayes: Technical Director at the Institution for Structural Engineers
  • Alicia Kearns: Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee
  • Charlotte Lynch: LBC's Reporter
  • Lord Bethell: Conservative Peer and former Health Minister
  • Steve Reilly: Investigative reporter at The Messenger who has been reporting on this from Washington
  • Lord Jonathan Sumption: Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom
  • Annie Zaleski: Music Journalist and Author

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

