Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Lord Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.

Jonathan Powell - Former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair (1995-2007) and British diplomat.

Professor Michael Clarke - Defence Analyst, Fellow of King's College London.

John Ashton - Former Director of Public Health for the North West who witnessed the Hillsborough disaster and was a witness in the Inquiry.

Laura Farris - Home Office Minister.

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.