Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again
6 December 2023, 19:36
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Lord Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.
- Jonathan Powell - Former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair (1995-2007) and British diplomat.
- Professor Michael Clarke - Defence Analyst, Fellow of King's College London.
- John Ashton - Former Director of Public Health for the North West who witnessed the Hillsborough disaster and was a witness in the Inquiry.
- Laura Farris - Home Office Minister.
