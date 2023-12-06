Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

6 December 2023, 19:36

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Lord Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.
  • Jonathan Powell - Former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair (1995-2007) and British diplomat.
  • Professor Michael Clarke - Defence Analyst, Fellow of King's College London.
  • John Ashton - Former Director of Public Health for the North West who witnessed the Hillsborough disaster and was a witness in the Inquiry.
  • Laura Farris - Home Office Minister.

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

