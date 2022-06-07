Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/06 | Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands

Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Baroness Helena Morrissey - CEO of Newton Investment Management, a founder of the 30 Per Cent Club, which campaigns for greater female representation on company boards

David Lidington, Chair of RUSI, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/