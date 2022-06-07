Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/06 | Watch again

7 June 2022, 21:39

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands

Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Baroness Helena Morrissey - CEO of Newton Investment Management, a founder of the 30 Per Cent Club, which campaigns for greater female representation on company boards

David Lidington, Chair of RUSI, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real

Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia
The Army has been asked to stop calling soldiers in Queen's bodyguard "Guardsman"

Army considers dropping the term 'Guardsman' to be more gender inclusive
Cineworld has cancelled screenings of the film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad

Film about Prophet Muhammad’s daughter pulled from screens after protests
Baroness Helena Morrissey said Mr Johnson is "in the wrong job"

Tory peer: 'I'd rather Boris Johnson didn't carry on. I don't see any contrition'
Boris Johnson's "best hope of survival as leader" is to reach out to Theresa May Sir David Lidington says

Boris's 'best hope of survival': Uniting Tories with the help of May and Cameron
Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire

Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station
A Tube strike caused misery for Londoners yesterday

Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs
Johnny Depp was caught on camera quoting lines from the iconic film including "morning star shine, the earth says hello!" and "you're really, really weird" followed by his Willy Wonka laugh.

Inside Johnny Depp's '50k' curry night as he delights fans with Willy Wonka impressions
Andrew Marr fears "months of political mayhem" lay ahead for the UK

Andrew Marr: PM's survival means more division and is bad for (almost) everyone
England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile