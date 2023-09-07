Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch Again

7 September 2023, 19:28

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Neil Basu: Former Head of Counter-terrorism policing, Former Assistant Commissioner for Special Operations in the Met and former National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Terrorism Policing
  • John Foreman: Britain's most recent Defence Attache in Russia
  • Sanja Strkljevic: Partner at Leigh Day who specialises in medical negligence claims
  • Peter Foster: Public Policy Editor for the Financial Times and author of 'What Went Wrong with Brexit and What we Can Do About It'
  • Lord Karan Bilimoria: Founder of Cobra Beer and Vice President of the CBI
  • Natasha Clark: Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun
  • Aletha Adu: Political Correspondent for The Guardian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alice Figueiredo was being treated at Goodmayes Hospital

Senior NHS nurse and trust charged with manslaughter after woman, 22, died at east London hospital
The married cousins refuse to break up

Married couple discover they are related but refuse to break up

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Khalife as image of van he used to flee under released
Siobhan Foster was ejected

Pregnant woman with disabled daughter slams EasyJet after being kicked off flight to family wedding for being 'aggressive'
The shadow education secretary has refused to promise Labour will spend 'whatever it costs' to rebuild schools.

Shadow education secretary fails to pledge Labour will spend ‘whatever it costs’ to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete
Campaigners for a public inquiry into Professor Eljamel protest outside the Scottish Parliament including Jules Rose (centre).

'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal tells LBC she welcomes public inquiry
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

'Testament to his ingenuity': Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife
Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

7 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile