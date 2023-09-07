Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09
7 September 2023, 19:28
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Neil Basu: Former Head of Counter-terrorism policing, Former Assistant Commissioner for Special Operations in the Met and former National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Terrorism Policing
- John Foreman: Britain's most recent Defence Attache in Russia
- Sanja Strkljevic: Partner at Leigh Day who specialises in medical negligence claims
- Peter Foster: Public Policy Editor for the Financial Times and author of 'What Went Wrong with Brexit and What we Can Do About It'
- Lord Karan Bilimoria: Founder of Cobra Beer and Vice President of the CBI
- Natasha Clark: Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun
- Aletha Adu: Political Correspondent for The Guardian
