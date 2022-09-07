Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch again

7 September 2022, 21:11 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 21:22

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor Lord Charles Powell - Former Private Secretary for Foreign Affairs to Margaret Thatcher
  • Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
  • Paul Butler - Bishop of Durham
  • Gerard Lyons - Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth, and was an economic advisor to Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London
  • Garrett Emmerson - Former Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Sikh priest, 62, was "left for dead" in the attack in Manchester city centre.

Man arrested after Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in Manchester attack

The rapper's family have called for a murder probe.

No firearm found in car of London rapper shot dead by Met officers as family accuse force of being 'totally racist'
Liz Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism', says Andy Burnham.

Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism' but the UK 'needs the polar opposite', says Andy Burnham
The Queen has been advised to rest.

Queen postpones Privy Council meeting after doctors advise her to rest

Royal Mail staff will go on a further two-day strike at the end of September.

Royal Mail workers to stage further two-day strike in row over pay

Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Schools spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'
Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions
Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed
Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile