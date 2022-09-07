Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch again
7 September 2022, 21:11 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 21:22
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor Lord Charles Powell - Former Private Secretary for Foreign Affairs to Margaret Thatcher
- Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
- Paul Butler - Bishop of Durham
- Gerard Lyons - Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth, and was an economic advisor to Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London
- Garrett Emmerson - Former Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/