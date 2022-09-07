Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/09 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor Lord Charles Powell - Former Private Secretary for Foreign Affairs to Margaret Thatcher

Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester

Paul Butler - Bishop of Durham

Gerard Lyons - Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth, and was an economic advisor to Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London

Garrett Emmerson - Former Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service

