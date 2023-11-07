Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

7 November 2023, 19:22

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 07/11

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lucy Frazer - Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP

Husam Zomlot - Palestinian ambassador to the UK

Ian Acheson - Senior Adviser to the Counter Extremism Project

Lord Nicholas Soames - former Equerry to King Charles III

Baroness Delyth Morgan - Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

