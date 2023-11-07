Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr
7 November 2023, 19:22
Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 07/11
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Lucy Frazer - Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP
Husam Zomlot - Palestinian ambassador to the UK
Ian Acheson - Senior Adviser to the Counter Extremism Project
Lord Nicholas Soames - former Equerry to King Charles III
Baroness Delyth Morgan - Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now
Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
