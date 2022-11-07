Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

7 November 2022, 19:25

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Frans Timmermans - Vice-President of the European Commission who is leading the Commission's work in the European Green Deal and is leading the EU's negotiations in COP27.
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary.
  Leigh-Ann Caldwell - Live anchor at the Washington Post and author of Early 202 newsletter
    Ahdaf Soueif - Aunt of Alaa Abdel-Fattah.
  • Dr Rowan Williams - Former Archbishop of Canterbury (2003-2012) who wrote the forward to the report with Gordon Brown.
  • Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

