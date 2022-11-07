Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again
7 November 2022, 19:25
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Frans Timmermans - Vice-President of the European Commission who is leading the Commission's work in the European Green Deal and is leading the EU's negotiations in COP27.
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary.
- Leigh-Ann Caldwell - Live anchor at the Washington Post and author of Early 202 newsletterTECH: SKYPE VIDEO
Ahdaf Soueif - Aunt of Alaa Abdel-Fattah.
- Dr Rowan Williams - Former Archbishop of Canterbury (2003-2012) who wrote the forward to the report with Gordon Brown.
- Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator.
