Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/01 | Watch Again

8 January 2025, 21:03

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • 'Elizabeth' - Victim of a Grooming Gang in Rotherham
  • Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • Gus O'Donnell - Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service under Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, and former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Ian Hislop - Editor of Private Eye
  • Dr Ian Higginson - Vice President, Royal College of Emergency Medicine
  • Morgan McFall-Johnsen - Science reporter for Business Insider, joining us from Berkeley, California

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

