Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again

8 February 2024, 19:52

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Gordon Brown - former Prime Minister.
  • Michelle O'Neill - First Minister of Northern Ireland.
  • Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of Huffpost UK.
  • Kater Ferguson - Political Editor of The Sun on Sunday.
  • Lord Hammond - former Chancellor.
  • Sam Kiley - Senior International Correspondent at CNN.

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Michelle O'Neill has said Gaza should not become a 'graveyard for international law'.

‘Let’s not make Gaza a graveyard for international law’, Northern Ireland’s FM says as she calls for ceasefire
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr

‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry
Blue cards are set to be introduced in football as part of sin-bin trials clamping down on cynical fouls and dissent

Blue cards set to be introduced in football as part of revolutionary sin-bin trials tacking cynical fouls and dissent
A new sighting of Abdul Ezedi on Chelsea Bridge

Sighting of fugitive Clapham chemical attack suspect confirmed as police raid two houses in Tyneside
Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour will ditch the green pledge.

Keir Starmer slashes Labour's £28bn green spending pledge in major U-turn

Josh Guilder, 23, swiped dummies from five youngsters around Harlow, Essex, between February 10 and August 7 last year, police said

Homeless thief who snatched dummies from babies' mouths because he was 'never weened from soothers' is jailed
Pär Sundström

Father who had face chewed off by a bear gets 'revenge' by turning animal into kebab

Brianna Ghey's mum has addressed Sunak's comments.

Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Ed Miliband is expected to back Starmer's green pledge U-turn.

Ed Miliband ‘to support Labour ditching flagship £28bn green pledge’ following speculation he could resign

