Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again
8 February 2024, 19:52
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
- Gordon Brown - former Prime Minister.
- Michelle O'Neill - First Minister of Northern Ireland.
- Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of Huffpost UK.
- Kater Ferguson - Political Editor of The Sun on Sunday.
- Lord Hammond - former Chancellor.
- Sam Kiley - Senior International Correspondent at CNN.
