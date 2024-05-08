Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/05 | Watch again

8 May 2024, 21:19

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 08/05/24

Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor (2015-2020) and Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington.
  • Michelle Donelan - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology and Conservative MP for Chippenham.
  • Jonathan Haidt - Psychologist and author of the new book Anxious Generation.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Josh Paul - Former Director at the US State Department who resigned over the US' approach to the war in Gaza.
  • Janet Lindsey - Wellbeing of Women UK Charity.
  • Shane Gero - Principle Investigator at the Dominica Sperm Whale Project.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

