Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again

8 June 2022, 21:52

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde

Tim Shoveller - Managing Director of Network Rail in the North West and Central Region, who has been leading the talks with the RMT

Sir John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham

Quentin Wilson - award-winning motoring journalist and transport campaigner

Christina Lamb - Sunday Times Chief Foreign Correspondent

Abi Morgan - screenwriter and author of ‘This is Not a Pity Memoir’ documenting her experience after her husband was placed into an induced coma

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

