Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again
8 June 2022, 21:52
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde
Tim Shoveller - Managing Director of Network Rail in the North West and Central Region, who has been leading the talks with the RMT
Sir John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham
Quentin Wilson - award-winning motoring journalist and transport campaigner
Christina Lamb - Sunday Times Chief Foreign Correspondent
Abi Morgan - screenwriter and author of ‘This is Not a Pity Memoir’ documenting her experience after her husband was placed into an induced coma
