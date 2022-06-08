Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde

Tim Shoveller - Managing Director of Network Rail in the North West and Central Region, who has been leading the talks with the RMT

Sir John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham

Quentin Wilson - award-winning motoring journalist and transport campaigner

Christina Lamb - Sunday Times Chief Foreign Correspondent

Abi Morgan - screenwriter and author of ‘This is Not a Pity Memoir’ documenting her experience after her husband was placed into an induced coma

