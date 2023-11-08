Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

8 November 2023, 19:29

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 08/11

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner and the Former Head of Specialist

Mark Regev - Senior Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister

Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor, The Daily Telegraph

Laura Trott MP - Minister for Pensions and Conservative MP for Sevenoaks

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Nigel Carter - Chief Executive of the Oral Health Foundation, who commissioned

Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

