Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Leslie Vinjamur - Director of the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House who is in Georgia, a key swing seat.

Michael Caputo - Co-founder and chief commissioner at Americano media the first Spanish language Conservative news channel, former Republican strategist and former adviser to Donald Trump.

Kit Malthouse - Former Secretary of State for Education and MP for North West Hampshire who is in the running to be Chair of the Treasury Select Committee.

John Stevenson - Conservative MP for Carlisle and Chair of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs.

Dave Penman - General Secretary of the FDA, the union representing the civil service.

Lord Kim Darroch - Former UK Ambassador to the United States.

Stephen Smith - Former Culture Correspondent at BBC Newsnight.

Nadine Benjamin - Former English National Opera Harewood artist who performed in productions like 'The Valkyrie' and 'La Boheme'.

