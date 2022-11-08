Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch again

8 November 2022, 21:34

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Leslie Vinjamur - Director of the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House who is in Georgia, a key swing seat.
  • Michael Caputo - Co-founder and chief commissioner at Americano media the first Spanish language Conservative news channel, former Republican strategist and former adviser to Donald Trump.
  • Kit Malthouse - Former Secretary of State for Education and MP for North West Hampshire who is in the running to be Chair of the Treasury Select Committee.
  • John Stevenson - Conservative MP for Carlisle and Chair of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs.
  • Dave Penman - General Secretary of the FDA, the union representing the civil service.
  • Lord Kim Darroch - Former UK Ambassador to the United States.
  • Stephen Smith - Former Culture Correspondent at BBC Newsnight.
  • Nadine Benjamin - Former English National Opera Harewood artist who performed in productions like 'The Valkyrie' and 'La Boheme'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

