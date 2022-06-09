Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/06 | Watch again
9 June 2022, 21:50
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Robert Colville - Director of the Centre for Policy Studies
Zanny Minton Beddoes - Editor in Chief of The Economist
Kirstie Allsopp - TV presenter and housing expert who has been campaigning to reform visitation rules in hospitals
Lord Michael Howard - Former Conservative Party Leader 2003-05 and Home Secretary 1993-97
Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of the Daily Mirror
John Stevens - Deputy Political Editor of the Daily Mail
