Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch again
10 December 2024, 19:44
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Fraser Knight -LBC's Reporter
- Sarah Taylor - Norfolk's first Labour Police and Crime Commissioner
- Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom
- Mehdi Hasan - CEO and editor-in-chief of the new media company Zeteo and a former anchor on MSNBC
- Hanan Elatr Khashoggi - Widow of Jamal Khashoggi, journalist who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018
- Suella Braverman - Former Home Secretary (2022-23), Attorney General (2021-22) & Brexit Minister (2021) and Conservative MP for Fareham
- Jotam Confino - Middle East Correspondent for The Telegraph, joining us from Tel Aviv
- Sally Patterson - LBC's New York Reporter
- Clive Irving - Vanity Fair Columnist and former Managing Editor of The Sunday Times
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.