Tonight With Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch again

10 December 2024, 19:44

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Fraser Knight -LBC's Reporter
  • Sarah Taylor - Norfolk's first Labour Police and Crime Commissioner
  • Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom
  • Mehdi Hasan - CEO and editor-in-chief of the new media company Zeteo and a former anchor on MSNBC
  • Hanan Elatr Khashoggi - Widow of Jamal Khashoggi, journalist who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018
  • Suella Braverman - Former Home Secretary (2022-23), Attorney General (2021-22) & Brexit Minister (2021) and Conservative MP for Fareham
  • Jotam Confino - Middle East Correspondent for The Telegraph, joining us from Tel Aviv
  • Sally Patterson - LBC's New York Reporter
  • Clive Irving - Vanity Fair Columnist and former Managing Editor of The Sunday Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

