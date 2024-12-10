Tonight With Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Fraser Knight -LBC's Reporter

Sarah Taylor - Norfolk's first Labour Police and Crime Commissioner

Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

Mehdi Hasan - CEO and editor-in-chief of the new media company Zeteo and a former anchor on MSNBC

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi - Widow of Jamal Khashoggi, journalist who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018

Suella Braverman - Former Home Secretary (2022-23), Attorney General (2021-22) & Brexit Minister (2021) and Conservative MP for Fareham

Jotam Confino - Middle East Correspondent for The Telegraph, joining us from Tel Aviv

Sally Patterson - LBC's New York Reporter

Clive Irving - Vanity Fair Columnist and former Managing Editor of The Sunday Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.