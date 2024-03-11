Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/03 | Watch again

11 March 2024, 19:43

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/03 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sadiq Khan - Mayor of London.
  • Richard Tice - Leader of Reform UK.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East.
  • Daniel Levy - President of the US Middle East Project and Former Peace Negotiator and Advisor to several Israeli Prime Ministers.
  • John Podmore - Former Prison Governor and author of 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind: Why Britain's Prisons are Failing'.
  • Claudia Joseph - Journalist and Royal Commentator, Claudia is friends with Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who recently appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.
  • Ingrid Seward - Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine and author of 'My Mother & I - The Story of Charles and the Late Queen'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

