Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/02 | Watch Again

12 February 2024, 19:18

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Craig Oliver - host of the Global podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom'
  • Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative Peer and Polling Expert
  • Henry Riley - LBC Reporter
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister of Israel
  • J.A Bayona - Director of the Oscar and BAFTA nominated film ' The Society of Snow'
  • Fiona Sharpe - spokesperson for Labour against anti-Semitism

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

