Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/02 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 12/02

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Craig Oliver - host of the Global podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom'

Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative Peer and Polling Expert

Henry Riley - LBC Reporter

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister of Israel

J.A Bayona - Director of the Oscar and BAFTA nominated film ' The Society of Snow'

Fiona Sharpe - spokesperson for Labour against anti-Semitism

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/