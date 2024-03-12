Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/03 | Watch Again

12 March 2024, 19:53

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 12.03.24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Simon Woolley - Crossbench peer who is a friend of Dianne Abbott
  • Marcus Fysh - Conservative MP for Yeovil
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Hannah Barnes - Associate Editor and  Writer at The New Statesman, and author of “Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service
  • Ilya Ponamarev - Political Leader of the Legion Free Russia who launched a sabotage and reconnaissance operation in Russia's Kursk region
  • Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative Culture Secretary and Author of 'The Plot'
  • Professor Hank Gonzales - Associate Professor in Caribbean History at the University of Cambridge, who specialises in Haiti and author of Maroon Nation, on the history of Haiti
  • Charlie Taylor - HM Chief Inspector of Prisons

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

