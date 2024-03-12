Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Simon Woolley - Crossbench peer who is a friend of Dianne Abbott

Marcus Fysh - Conservative MP for Yeovil

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Hannah Barnes - Associate Editor and Writer at The New Statesman, and author of “Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service

Ilya Ponamarev - Political Leader of the Legion Free Russia who launched a sabotage and reconnaissance operation in Russia's Kursk region

Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative Culture Secretary and Author of 'The Plot'

Professor Hank Gonzales - Associate Professor in Caribbean History at the University of Cambridge, who specialises in Haiti and author of Maroon Nation, on the history of Haiti

Charlie Taylor - HM Chief Inspector of Prisons

