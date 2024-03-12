Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/03 | Watch Again
12 March 2024, 19:53
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 12.03.24
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Simon Woolley - Crossbench peer who is a friend of Dianne Abbott
- Marcus Fysh - Conservative MP for Yeovil
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Hannah Barnes - Associate Editor and Writer at The New Statesman, and author of “Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service
- Ilya Ponamarev - Political Leader of the Legion Free Russia who launched a sabotage and reconnaissance operation in Russia's Kursk region
- Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative Culture Secretary and Author of 'The Plot'
- Professor Hank Gonzales - Associate Professor in Caribbean History at the University of Cambridge, who specialises in Haiti and author of Maroon Nation, on the history of Haiti
- Charlie Taylor - HM Chief Inspector of Prisons
