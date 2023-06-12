Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
12 June 2023, 19:31
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/06
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Lord Michael Howard - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05), Former Home Secretary (1993-97) and now a Conservative Peer
- Luke Tryl - UK Director for More in Common
- Sir Nicholas Soames - Former Conservative MP (1983-1997) and Grandson of Winston Churchill
- Guto Harri - Former Downing Street Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister (2022) & host of the new Global Player podcast series 'Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street'
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Antonello Guerrera - UK Correspondent and Westminster Lobby for La Republica
- Simon Calder -Travel Correspondent for the Independent whose own EasyJet flight was cancelled
