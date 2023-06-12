Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

12 June 2023, 19:31

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/06

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Lord Michael Howard - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05), Former Home Secretary (1993-97) and now a Conservative Peer
  • Luke Tryl - UK Director for More in Common
  • Sir Nicholas Soames - Former Conservative MP (1983-1997) and Grandson of Winston Churchill
  • Guto Harri - Former Downing Street Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister (2022) & host of the new Global Player podcast series 'Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street'
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Antonello Guerrera - UK Correspondent and Westminster Lobby for La Republica
  • Simon Calder -Travel Correspondent for the Independent whose own EasyJet flight was cancelled

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

