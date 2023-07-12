Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/07 | Watch again

12 July 2023, 19:47

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/07

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of the new book 'Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilisation'
  • Jed Newton - Mortgage Broker and Director at Trinity Financial
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • John Healey - Shadow Defence Secretary and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne
  • Bafel Talabani - President of the PUK Party in Iraq
  • Lobby Akinnola - From Covid Bereaved Families for Justice who lost his dad to Covid-19
  • Jon Sopel - Co-presenter of The News Agents
  • Tom Tugendhat - Security Minister & Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling
  • Nathan Rao - Weather Journalist
  • Angela Middleton - Archaeological Conservator at Historic England


Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards faces fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour from BBC colleagues

Jon Sopel expressed sympathy for Huw Edwards

'BBC need to look at themselves': Jon Sopel speaks out about 'brutal time' for Huw Edwards after explicit pics scandal
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards' wife's statement in full: Vicky Flind speaks out about BBC star's mental health amid explicit photos claim
Zayn left the group after years of success - going on to start a career as a solo artist

'I wanted to be a normal 22-year-old': Zayn Malik details reasons behind One Direction departure
Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.

'Car with blood on front' found in same Alps village where two year old French boy Emile went missing
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards' wife names him as BBC presenter at centre of allegations over sexually explicit images
Huw Edwards

No information to indicate that BBC presenter Huw Edwards committed a criminal offence, Met Police says
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he doesn't know what Ben Wallace meant

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he 'doesn't understand Ben Wallace's claim that Ukraine should be more 'grateful' to NATO
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Ben Wallace during informal meeting of Ministers of Defence of the 2023 NATO Summit

'We're not Amazon’: Ben Wallace urges ‘gratitude’ from Ukraine as PM insists war-torn nation ‘incredibly grateful’

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile