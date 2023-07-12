Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/07 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/07
12 July 2023, 19:47
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/07
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of the new book 'Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilisation'
- Jed Newton - Mortgage Broker and Director at Trinity Financial
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- John Healey - Shadow Defence Secretary and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne
- Bafel Talabani - President of the PUK Party in Iraq
- Lobby Akinnola - From Covid Bereaved Families for Justice who lost his dad to Covid-19
- Jon Sopel - Co-presenter of The News Agents
- Tom Tugendhat - Security Minister & Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling
- Nathan Rao - Weather Journalist
- Angela Middleton - Archaeological Conservator at Historic England
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.