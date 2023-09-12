Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch Again

12 September 2023, 20:13

Watch Again: Andrew Marr 12.09

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Chris Giles: Economics Editor of the FT
  • Adam Hawksbee: Deputy Director of Onward
  • Greg Hands: Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Mr Tim Mitchell: Royal College of Surgeons of England President
  • Christopher Steele: Former head of MI6's Russia Desk
  • Charlotte Lynch: LBC's reporter
  • Patrick Wintour: Diplomatic Editor at The Guardian
  • Dr Jeni Millard: Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
Scientists are "extremely excited" by the "tentative" discovery

Scientists 'extremely excited' as Nasa discovers 'tentative evidence' of sign of life on faraway planet
Libya has been devastated by the floods

10,000 feared dead in Libyan floods as storm sweeps city into the sea

Police launch probe after finding secret tunnel linking apartment and court building holding seized drugs and evidence

Police launch probe after discovering secret tunnel linking apartment and court building holding seized drugs and evidence
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

‘Russia expects this war to go on for some time’: North Korea meeting shows Putin ‘playing long game’, ex-MI6 spy says
Phil Spencer returned to filming with Kirstie Allsopp after the death of his parents

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer back to work 3 weeks after parents killed in horror river crash
Simona Halep has been banned for four years

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep banned from tennis for four years for doping

This former court house with a jail underneath could be yours for £750 every month

Two-bed flat with prison basement in old courthouse on the market for £750-a-month

LBC’s Tech Correspondent Will Guyatt was impressed by what he saw

Apple’s iPhone 15 takes marginal gains to the next level, writes Will Guyatt

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

12 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile