13 May 2024, 20:03

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/05 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Bill Browder - American businessman
  • Mariia Mezentseva MP - Member of Ukrainian Parliament for Servant of the People for the Kharkiv constituency
  • Johnny Mercer - Minister for Veterans' Affairs & Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View
  • Sir John Hayes - Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings
  • Ashley Weinberg - Chartered Occupational Psychologist
  • Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Business & Trade Secretary & Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde
  • Natalie Cosgrove - Maternity Lawyer from Ashtons Legal

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

