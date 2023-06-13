Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 13/06

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Mervyn King - Former Governor of the Bank of England

Josh Giltrap - LBC's Reporter

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter

Jon Sopel - Presenter of The News Agents who joins us from Miami

Sean Spicer - Former White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director under then-President Donald Trump

Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator

Annie Zaleski - Music journalist and author

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.