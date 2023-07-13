Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again

13 July 2023, 19:24

13.07 Andrew Marr Full Show

By Anna Fox

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nick Gibb - Minister of State for Schools and Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
  • Professor Phil Banfield - Chair of the BMA
  • Munira Mirza - Chief Executive and founder of Civic Future & Former director of the No 10 policy unit under Boris Johnson
  • Alex Thomas - Director of Civil Service Programmes at the Institute for Government
  • Mikhail Zygar - Founding Editor of independent Russian news channel Dozhd and author of 'War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance'
  • Sarah Vine - Columnist for the Daily Mail
  • John Crace - Parliamentary sketch writer for the Guardian and author of 'A Farewell to Calm: The New Normal Survival Guide
  • George Parker - Political Editor of The Financial Times


Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rohan Kanda was murdered by Pradjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill

'If there is a God, he will show you justice': Tearful mum of boy, 16, killed in mistaken identity warns teen murderers
British and Chinese flags flying together

China has penetrated 'every sector' of the UK's economy, Parliamentary committee warns

Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers pay rises ranging between five and seven per cent

Independent pay review board recommendations agreed by government - but don't hold your breath long term!
Nick Gibb refused to say where the money for teachers' pay rises would come from

Schools minister refuses to tell LBC how teachers' pay rise will be funded - but insists school budgets are unaffected
Rishi Sunak announced public sector pay rises on Thursday

'Complete fallacy' to say there is no money for higher pay rise, BMA chairman tells LBC, as he warns more strikes ahead
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Squeezing foreigners isn't enough, so how are public sector pay rises going to be funded?
Britain's best local restaurants revealed

Britain's best local restaurants revealed for each region - is there one close to you?

Rescue workers in Athens have been assisting tourists amid the deadly temperatures.

Cerberus heatwave to climb to 48.8C across Europe as tourists in Athens taken to hospital amid ‘deadly’ temperatures
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths

