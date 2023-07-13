Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again
13 July 2023, 19:24
13.07 Andrew Marr Full Show
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Nick Gibb - Minister of State for Schools and Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Professor Phil Banfield - Chair of the BMA
- Munira Mirza - Chief Executive and founder of Civic Future & Former director of the No 10 policy unit under Boris Johnson
- Alex Thomas - Director of Civil Service Programmes at the Institute for Government
- Mikhail Zygar - Founding Editor of independent Russian news channel Dozhd and author of 'War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance'
- Sarah Vine - Columnist for the Daily Mail
- John Crace - Parliamentary sketch writer for the Guardian and author of 'A Farewell to Calm: The New Normal Survival Guide
- George Parker - Political Editor of The Financial Times
