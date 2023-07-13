Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again

13.07 Andrew Marr Full Show

By Anna Fox

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Nick Gibb - Minister of State for Schools and Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Professor Phil Banfield - Chair of the BMA

Munira Mirza - Chief Executive and founder of Civic Future & Former director of the No 10 policy unit under Boris Johnson

Alex Thomas - Director of Civil Service Programmes at the Institute for Government

Mikhail Zygar - Founding Editor of independent Russian news channel Dozhd and author of 'War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance'

Sarah Vine - Columnist for the Daily Mail

John Crace - Parliamentary sketch writer for the Guardian and author of 'A Farewell to Calm: The New Normal Survival Guide

George Parker - Political Editor of The Financial Times



