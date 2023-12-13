Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 13/12

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

By Grace Parsons

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch Again

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Ben Ansell - Professor of Comparative Democratic Institutions at Nuffield College at the University of Oxford

Kwajo Tweneboa - Housing campaigner

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges - Former Commanding General of the United States Army in Europe and former Commanding General of NATO's Allied Land Command (2014-18)

Tom Pursglove - Minister of State for Legal Migration and Delivery

Peter Hennessy - Historian, academic and author of 'Land of Shame and Glory'

James Graham - Playwright and screenwriter, writer of 'Dear England'

Thomasina Miers - Cook, writer, TV Presenter and Founder of Wahaca

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.