Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/01 | Watch Again

14 January 2025, 19:41

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jonathan Ashworth - Chief Executive of the Labour Together think tank. former Labour MP for Leicester South (2011-24) and Shadow Cabinet Minister
  • Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organisation
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration who is widely tipped for a new foreign policy role in his second
  • Mary Trump - Niece of President-Elect Donald Trump, Author, and Psychologist
  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Chingford and Wood Green
  • Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons
  • Rachael Clarke - Head of Advocacy at British Pregnancy Advisory Service

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

