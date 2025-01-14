Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/01 | Watch Again
14 January 2025, 19:41
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jonathan Ashworth - Chief Executive of the Labour Together think tank. former Labour MP for Leicester South (2011-24) and Shadow Cabinet Minister
- Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organisation
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration who is widely tipped for a new foreign policy role in his second
- Mary Trump - Niece of President-Elect Donald Trump, Author, and Psychologist
- Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Chingford and Wood Green
- Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons
- Rachael Clarke - Head of Advocacy at British Pregnancy Advisory Service
