Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/01 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jonathan Ashworth - Chief Executive of the Labour Together think tank. former Labour MP for Leicester South (2011-24) and Shadow Cabinet Minister

- Chief Executive of the Labour Together think tank. former Labour MP for Leicester South (2011-24) and Shadow Cabinet Minister Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organisation

- Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organisation Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

- LBC's Political Correspondent Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration who is widely tipped for a new foreign policy role in his second

- Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration who is widely tipped for a new foreign policy role in his second Mary Trump - Niece of President-Elect Donald Trump, Author, and Psychologist

- Niece of President-Elect Donald Trump, Author, and Psychologist Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Chingford and Wood Green

- Former Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Chingford and Wood Green Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons

- Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Rachael Clarke - Head of Advocacy at British Pregnancy Advisory Service

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.