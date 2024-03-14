Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ben Jamal - Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

Jerome Starkey - Defence Editor at The Sun, who broke this story.

Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent.

Steven Berkoff - Actor and Playwright - who has starred in A Clockwork Orange and Octopussy and many plays - he comes from a working class background and raised in the east end.

Geri Scott - Politics Reporter at The Times.

Emilio Casalicchio - Politico Playbook PM Editor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/