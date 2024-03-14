Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again

14 March 2024, 19:27

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Jamal - Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
  • Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.
  • Jerome Starkey - Defence Editor at The Sun, who broke this story.
  • Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent.
  • Steven Berkoff - Actor and Playwright - who has starred in A Clockwork Orange and Octopussy and many plays - he comes from a working class background and raised in the east end.
  • Geri Scott - Politics Reporter at The Times.
  • Emilio Casalicchio - Politico Playbook PM Editor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

