Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/03 | Watch Again
14 March 2024, 19:27
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Jamal - Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
- Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.
- Jerome Starkey - Defence Editor at The Sun, who broke this story.
- Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent.
- Steven Berkoff - Actor and Playwright - who has starred in A Clockwork Orange and Octopussy and many plays - he comes from a working class background and raised in the east end.
- Geri Scott - Politics Reporter at The Times.
- Emilio Casalicchio - Politico Playbook PM Editor.
