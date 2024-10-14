Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/10 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 14/10 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC Political Correspondent

Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Mohamed El Erian - Egyptian-American economist and businessman, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz and President of Queens' College, Cambridge

Damian Green - Former First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office

British journalist, author, and broadcaster

Ali Abbasi - Iranian-Danish filmmaker and director of "The Apprentice"

James Elder - Spokesperson for the United Nation's Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Grace Johnson - Hedgehog Officer for Hedgehog Street

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.