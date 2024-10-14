Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/10 | Watch Again

14 October 2024, 20:08

Tonight With Andrew Marr 14/10 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • Mohamed El Erian - Egyptian-American economist and businessman, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz and President of Queens' College, Cambridge
  • Damian Green - Former First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office
  • British journalist, author, and broadcaster
  • Ali Abbasi - Iranian-Danish filmmaker and director of "The Apprentice"
  • James Elder - Spokesperson for the United Nation's Children's Fund (UNICEF)
  • Grace Johnson - Hedgehog Officer for Hedgehog Street

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scottish Daily Politics 2024

Alex Salmond's cause of death revealed after he 'died on the spot'

Security firm that let prisoners out of jail without proper tags slapped with six figure pound fine.

Security firm that let prisoners out of jail without proper tags slapped with six figure fine
Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red'

Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red' after £2.25m mansion removed from open housing market
Helen Davey

Devastated father of woman who died when her Ottoman bed collapsed also lost son, 16, in motorbike accident
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes her keynote speech during the International Investment Summit in London

Rachel Reeves poised to raise national insurance for businesses, as Tories claim manifesto breach
The health watchdog needs a "rapid turnaround"

'Urgent turnaround' needed at health watchdog as 'significant failures' emerge in damning probe
Brits will be given weight loss jabs to get them back to work, Wes Streeting has said

Obese jobless Brits to be given weight loss jabs in bid to 'get them back to work', Health Secretary says
Philip Schofield's mother Pat has died

Phillip Schofield's heartbreak as he announces death of 'magnificent mum' Pat

Met officers were unaware that Hezbollah is a proscribed terror group

Fury as Met officers policing London march 'unaware' that Hezbollah are proscribed terror group
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

5 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

5 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile