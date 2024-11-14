Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch again
14 November 2024, 19:25
Tonight With Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Louise Hellem - Chief Economist at the CBI
- Yuan Yang - Labour MP for Earley and Woodley, economist and former correspondent for the Financial Times
- Dame Angela Eagle - Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum
- Vladimir Kara-Murza - Russian political activist, vice-chairman of Open Russia and former political prisoner
- Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of The Guardian
- Fraser Nelson - Former Political Editor of The Spectator
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.