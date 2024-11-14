Tonight With Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch again

14 November 2024, 19:25

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Louise Hellem - Chief Economist at the CBI
  • Yuan Yang - Labour MP for Earley and Woodley, economist and former correspondent for the Financial Times
  • Dame Angela Eagle - Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum
  • Vladimir Kara-Murza - Russian political activist, vice-chairman of Open Russia and former political prisoner
  • Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of The Guardian
  • Fraser Nelson - Former Political Editor of The Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

